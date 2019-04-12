News

Fire breaks out in ByWard Market

The fire began at Vittoria Trattoria Restaurant. Photos: Justin Turcotte.

A fire broke out in the ByWard Market on April 12 at around 11:30 a.m. at Vittoria Trattoria Restaurant, a popular Italian restaurant at 35 William Street. No injuries were reported.

Firefighting crews were evacuated from the roof and interior of the building due to “rapidly deteriorating conditions” at around 11:50 a.m., fire department photographer Scott Stilborn said on Twitter.

At around 1:10 p.m. the blaze had been classified as a four-alarm fire, Stilborn added on Twitter. “This continues to be a defensive operation,” Stilborn’s tweet reads.

The fire is reportedly spreading through the rooftop into attached buildings. Firefighters warned the public to avoid the area between Sussex Drive and Dalhousie Street.

Update, April 12, 3:56 p.m.

Ottawa Fire Services Chief Kim Ayotte confirmed on Twitter just after 3 p.m. that the fire is “officially under control.” The businesses next to Vittoria Trattoria Restaurant include Vineyards Wine Bar and Bistro and a vape store. It’s unclear at this time how much damage the fire caused. 

