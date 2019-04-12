Fire breaks out in ByWard Market

News

A fire broke out in the ByWard Market on April 12 at around 11:30 a.m. at Vittoria Trattoria Restaurant, a popular Italian restaurant at 35 William Street. No injuries were reported.

Firefighting crews were evacuated from the roof and interior of the building due to “rapidly deteriorating conditions” at around 11:50 a.m., fire department photographer Scott Stilborn said on Twitter.

Ottawa Fire on scene on a 2-Alarm fire at 35 William Street in the Byward Market. Fire is extending through the common cockloft to two attached buildings. Crews are being evacuated from the roof and interior due to rapidly deteriorating conditions. #ottnews #ottcity #ottfire pic.twitter.com/qKtIruOgAO — Scott Stilborn (@OFSFirePhoto) April 12, 2019

At around 1:10 p.m. the blaze had been classified as a four-alarm fire, Stilborn added on Twitter. “This continues to be a defensive operation,” Stilborn’s tweet reads.

The fire on William Street is now a 4th Alarm. There are 5 Ladders and Towers in operation and multiple hand lines. This continues to be a defensive operation. #OttCity #ottcity #ottfire pic.twitter.com/jk4dQDxCOB — Scott Stilborn (@OFSFirePhoto) April 12, 2019

The fire is reportedly spreading through the rooftop into attached buildings. Firefighters warned the public to avoid the area between Sussex Drive and Dalhousie Street.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Update, April 12, 3:56 p.m.

Ottawa Fire Services Chief Kim Ayotte confirmed on Twitter just after 3 p.m. that the fire is “officially under control.” The businesses next to Vittoria Trattoria Restaurant include Vineyards Wine Bar and Bistro and a vape store. It’s unclear at this time how much damage the fire caused.