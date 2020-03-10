Man faces 12 new charges in Sandy Hill voyeurism investigation

News

Alleged incidents took place between November 2019 and Februrary 2020, police say



Ottawa police have laid 12 additional charges of voyeurism and trespass at night against a 31-year-old Gatineau man, with alleged incidents in Sandy Hill spanning from November 2019 to last month.



The new charges come after police charged Samuel Gendreau with trespass by night, voyeurism and resisting arrest on Friday after he allegedly looked into the window of a Sandy Hill apartment building near the University of Ottawa earlier that morning.



On Friday, police received a 911 call at around 1:20 a.m. reporting a man looking into an apartment window on Chapel Street. Police say they located a man matching the description of the subject who fled from officers but was later arrested on Sweetland Avenue.



Gendreau now faces six more voyeurism charges and six additional counts of trespass by night, police said in a press release on Tuesday.

In December 2019, police said they were investigating at least seven incidents since October where a man was seen looking into women’s windows. All of those incidents took place between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m., police said. Then in February, police reported two more incidents in the same week.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Ottawa police at 613-236-1222, ext. 5166. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.

