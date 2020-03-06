Man faces voyeurism charge after early morning incident in Sandy Hill

News

In December, police reported investigating at least seven voyeurism incidents near U of O since October



Ottawa police have charged a 31-year-old Gatineau man with voyeurism after he allegedly looked into the window of a Sandy Hill apartment building near the University of Ottawa early Friday morning.



Police received a 911 call at around 1:21 a.m. reporting a man looking into an apartment window on Chapel Street. Police say they located a man matching the description of the subject, who fled from officers but was later arrested on Sweetland Avenue.

Samuel Gendreau now faces three charges: trespass by night, voyeurism and resisting arrest.

Police say they’re investigating whether the incident is tied to other similar incidents that have taken place in Sandy Hill over the last few months.

In December 2019, police said they were investigating at least seven incidents since October where a man was seen looking into women’s windows. All of those incidents took place between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m., police said. Then in February, police reported two more incidents in the same week.

Anyone with information regarding the Friday incident is asked to call Ottawa police at 613-236-1222, ext. 5166. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.

