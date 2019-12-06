Police investigating seven voyeurism incidents in Sandy Hill

News

Police searching for man seen looking into women’s windows

Ottawa police are asking for the public’s help with an ongoing voyeurism investigation in Sandy Hill, where the University of Ottawa is located.



Detectives are probing seven incidents that have taken place since October where a man wearing a black hoodie was seen looking into women’s windows, the Ottawa Police Service (OPS) said in a press release.



All of the incidents took place between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m., according to police.



“We wish to remind the public to be vigilant and report any such incidents to police,” the OPS said.



Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa Police Service Central Criminal Investigations Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5625 or email mcm@ottawapolice.ca



Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.

