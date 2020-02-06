Police still searching for suspect in Sandy Hill voyeurism investigation

News

Investigators asking for public’s help identifying man seen looking into women’s windows

Police are still searching for the suspect in a voyeurism investigation in Sandy Hill, where the University of Ottawa is located, with two more incidents reported this week.



In a press release on Wednesday, the Ottawa Police Service (OPS) said they received a report on Tuesday evening of a man seen looking into a woman’s window and possibly taking pictures. In an updated press release on Thursday, police said they received another report on Wednesday evening, the second in two days.



Back in December, the OPS said they were investigating seven voyeurism incidents since October 2019 where a man wearing a black hoodie was seen peering into women’s windows, also releasing a photo of the suspect. All of those incidents took place between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m., police said.



“We are reminding residents to report any similar activity,” the OPS said.



Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa Police Service Central Criminal Investigations Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5625 or email mcm@ottawapolice.ca.



Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.

Editor’s Note (Feb. 6, 3:13 p.m.): Updated to include information on a second incident reported this week.

