U of O confirms student death

A University of Ottawa student has died, the school’s administration says.



“On behalf of the U of O, I offer my condolences to the student’s family, friends and loved ones, and to everyone who knew the student,” president Jacques Frémont wrote in an email to students on Friday.



The identity of the student will not be released out of respect for the family.



The statement encourages the university community to access mental health support services and “to be caring, discrete and respectful of the student’s family and friends in your use of social media as it relates to this incident.”



This is the fourth known student death to have taken place since April.

“I am profoundly saddened by this tragic incident, especially at this time of the year,” the statement reads. “Please always remember to be good to yourself and your family, friends, classmates and colleagues.”



University of Ottawa Health Services (UOHS), 100 Marie-Curie Private Offers counselling, psychiatric services, individual, couple or family therapy, access to psycho-educational groups and referrals to specialists off-campus

Student Academic Success Service (SASS), 100 Marie-Curie Private Offers individual counselling, peer-counselling, workshops, online therapy and group counselling using new stepped model; referrals

Faculty mentoring centres (locations differ by faculty) Specialized mentoring services catered to the needs of students in each faculty



