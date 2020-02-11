Gatineau police searching for missing U of O student

News

Gatineau police are searching for a University of Ottawa student who has been missing since last week, the school confirmed on Tuesday.



Student Jonathan Blanchette has been missing since Thursday, U of O president Jacques Frémont said at a press conference on campus.



“If you have any information about Jonathan, I encourage you to contact the Gatineau police as soon as possible,” Frémont said in French. “We all hope that he is found alive and well very soon.”



Gatineau police say they have reason to fear for 32-year-old Blanchette’s safety. Blanchette is about 1.85 metres tall and has an athletic stature. He has short black hair, brown eyes, and a black beard.

Blanchette was wearing a black winter coat, a grey sweater, black snow pants, a black toque with white checks, a black hood, and black Sorel brand winter boots at the time of his disappearance, police say.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Gatineau police at 819-246-0222.



⚠️ Le #SPVG est à la recherche de M. Jonathan Blanchette, 32 ans, qui manque à l’appel depuis le jeudi 6 février et a des raisons de craindre pour sa sécurité.



📞 Toute personne détenant de l'information est invitée à contacter le SPVG au 819 246-0222.#Gatineau pic.twitter.com/IZekSjfZ4Q — PoliceGatineau (@PoliceGatineau) February 9, 2020