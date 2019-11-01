News

Man dies after stabbing in ByWard Market

The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) says a man has died after a stabbing in the ByWard Market on Thursday night.

Officers responded to a man with serious stabbing wounds near the 200 block of Murray Street at approximately 10:25 p.m., the OPS says. The man was transported to hospital by paramedics with life-threatening injuries and later succumbed to his injuries.

The major crimes unit is investigating the death but no suspects have been arrested at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the major crimes unit at 613-236-1222, ext.5493. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or crimestoppers.ca.

