Police confirm student death off campus

On Wednesday, the Ottawa Police Service confirmed the off-campus death of a University of Ottawa student, president Jacques Frémont said in an email to students sent out Thursday evening.

“On behalf of the U of O community, I wish to express our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and other members of our community who knew the student,” reads the emailed statement. 

The identity of the student will not be released out of respect for the family. The university is asking students to be mindful of the use of social media in a caring, discreet, and respectful way.

“I am profoundly saddened by this tragic incident,” the statement reads. “Please always remember to take care of yourself and your family, friends, classmates and colleagues.”

This is the third known student death to have taken place since April.

