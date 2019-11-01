Police confirm student death off campus

News

On Wednesday, the Ottawa Police Service confirmed the off-campus death of a University of Ottawa student, president Jacques Frémont said in an email to students sent out Thursday evening.

“On behalf of the U of O community, I wish to express our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and other members of our community who knew the student,” reads the emailed statement.



The identity of the student will not be released out of respect for the family. The university is asking students to be mindful of the use of social media in a caring, discreet, and respectful way.



“I am profoundly saddened by this tragic incident,” the statement reads. “Please always remember to take care of yourself and your family, friends, classmates and colleagues.”

This is the third known student death to have taken place since April.

A non-comprehensive list of local mental health resources appears below…

University of Ottawa Health Services (UOHS), 100 Marie-Curie Private Offers counselling, psychiatric services, individual, couple or family therapy, access to psycho-educational groups and referrals to specialists off-campus

Student Academic Success Service (SASS), 100 Marie-Curie Private Offers individual counselling, peer-counselling, workshops, online therapy and group counselling using new stepped model; referrals

Sexual Health and Wellness Centre, 85 University Private Offers mentoring services and one-on-one consultation services

Faculty mentoring centres (locations differ by faculty) Specialized mentoring services catered to the needs of students in each faculty



Off-campus…