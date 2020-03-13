U of O waives cancellation fees for some events amid COVID-19 concerns

News

Administration said Thursday night that it is considering moving rest of semester online as early as next week

As concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to grow, the University of Ottawa is waiving fees for cancelled or postponed events on campus until the end of August if a 10 days’ written notice prior to the event is provided, according to an email from the school’s convention and reservations team.



“Reservations and services cancelled within less than 10 calendar days’ notice will not be refunded,” the convention and reservations team said in an email Friday morning.



The administration is urging those who have events planned before March 24 to contact their coordination agent immediately with updates on whether they plan to go forward with the event. According to the school, these events will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.



On Friday, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health recommended the immediate suspension of large events and gatherings of over 250 people. In an update Thursday, the U of O cancelled March Break camps and its open house for prospective undergraduate students. The school said any university event that involves visitors arriving from international destinations should be cancelled.



“The U of O is continuously monitoring the situation as it develops, and if other decisions are made concerning events and gatherings on our campus, we will communicate the information to all of our clients,” reads an email sent by the convention and reservations team on Friday.



The U of O said on Thursday night that it is considering moving the rest of the semester online as early as next week, while also suspending university-related travel for students and staff. The administration has not provided any further updates since then.



Meanwhile, universities across the country including Carleton University, University of Toronto, Ryerson University, Western University, York University and Laurentian University have shifted online.

At the U of O, an online petition has been launched, with over 2,500 signatures as of publication time, calling on the administration to suspend in-person classes. Over 700 students have signed a similar open letter to president Jacques Frémont.



As of Friday morning, no cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the university community but there were three positive cases in Ottawa.



Across the province, there have been at least 74 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Friday, with five labelled as resolved. There have been at least 152 confirmed cases of the virus in Canada.



COVID-19 has infected more than 135,000 people and killed over 4,900 globally since emerging in China in December 2019.



U of O Health Services introduced a new medical note protocol earlier this week, where students can request a medical note for a short-term illness (less than 72 hours) proving they are or were unable to meet an academic requirement from walk-in clinic reception staff without needing to see a doctor or nurse practitioner.



The new process looks to cut down on the administrative strain to clinical resources, reduce exposure of students to contagious illnesses in clinic space, and save the clinic’s capacity for those who need to see a medical professional for advice or treatment.



The school has also struck a working group of senior administrators, led by president Jacques Frémont and provost and vice-president (academic affairs) Jill Scott, to coordinate the university’s response across campuses.



Earlier this month, it was announced that five U of O professors are receiving more than $2 million in funding from the federal government to support research projects aimed at addressing the COVID-19 pandemic.

