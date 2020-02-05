UOSU unveils details of upcoming general elections

News

Seven executive positions up for grabs, 22 seats on the Board of Directors

The University of Ottawa Students’ Union (UOSU) has announced the details of its upcoming general elections, setting the voting period for March 25–27.



Seven seats on the union’s executive will be up for grabs: president, advocacy commissioner, student life commissioner, equity commissioner, francophone affairs commissioner, and student services commissioner.



The president and student services commissioner positions are both new for this election, added at the UOSU’s most recent Board of Directors (BOD) meeting in mid-January.



Meanwhile, students can vie for 22 spots on the union’s BOD, with the number of seats varying by faculty.



There are four seats available for students in the faculty of social sciences, three each for students in the faculties of science, engineering, and arts, two for students in the faculty of health sciences, and one each for students in the faculties of medicine, law (both common law and civil law sections), and education.



The nomination period for the general election opens on Monday and runs until Feb. 24. The campaign period will then kick off on March 17 at midnight and come to a close on March 24.



During the campaign period, an official candidates list will be published on or before March 19 and an executive candidate debate is set to take place on March 23.



The results of the UOSU’s second general election are expected to be announced on March 27 at 9 p.m.



If positions on the union’s executive or BOD are left vacant after the general election, as was the case last year, a fall byelection will be held. The board also has the power to appoint interim executives until the fall byelection.



Stay tuned for our interviews with candidates in the coming weeks.

