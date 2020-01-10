Victims of Iran plane crash honoured at Parliament Hill vigil

News

A memorial featuring candles, flowers and images of the victims was set up at the Centennial Flame. Photo: Aaron Hemens/Fulcrum

Eight of the 176 victims killed in Wednesday’s crash were Ottawa residents, including three U of O students

Freezing temperatures didn’t stop hundreds from attending a Thursday evening vigil at Parliament Hill to honour 63 Canadians who were killed in Wednesday’s plane crash in Iran.



Friends, family members, loved ones and every-day citizens laid down flowers and candles at a memorial at the Centennial Flame.



Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Minister of Infrastructure and Communities Catherine McKenna also made brief appearances, where they paid their respects and consolidated mourners.

Photo: Aaron Hemens/Fulcrum

Photo: Aaron Hemens/Fulcrum

Sixty-three of the 176 victims killed in the plane crash were Canadians and eight were Ottawa residents, three of whom were confirmed to be University of Ottawa students.



The university is planning to hold a memorial ceremony of its own on Friday evening at the Agora of the University Centre.