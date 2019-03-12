VP Academic David Graham announces retirement

News

U of O leader announces departure from campus on Twitter

David Graham, vice-president academic and provost at the University of Ottawa, will be retiring from the position in the coming months. He announced the job opening on his personal Twitter on March 8, stating that he planned to return to occasional consulting work, and enjoying his retirement.

The second most powerful position at the university, the provost oversees the academic performance of all faculties, designs new programs, and is responsible for the quality of the school’s academics. The provost is also expected to take over the duties of the university’s president when they are unavailable.

Graham, a life-long academic, has also held positions at Concordia, the Memorial University of Newfoundland, and advised on Tanzania’s post-secondary education strategy. He also made significant contributions to the field of French literature, with a notable interest in ‘emblem’ books — collections of photos with short text captions that were popular in 17th-century Europe.

Graham’s retirement date and replacement have not yet been determined.