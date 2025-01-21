Athlete Profile: Maya Smith, women’s soccer captain

Gee-Gees

“These past four years have been amazing”

One may ask what it feels like to lead one of the best university soccer teams in the nation. If you were wondering, you might want to ask Maya Smith.

The health science major captains the Gees women’s soccer team, and since her career began in 2021 she has twice been selected to the OUA First Team All-Stars, once to the Second-Team All-Canadian team, has been a U SPORTS Academic All-Canadian twice, and of course, has played a major role in Ottawa’s record breaking three OUA Championships in a row.

From playing high school soccer in Ottawa at St. Mother Teresa High School in Nepean, to playing for the Gee-Gee’s at U of O, Smith doesn’t stray far from home — on or off the pitch. Smith, who is a key centre back on the most accomplished Gees team in the entire history of the program is ready and gearing up for a fifth and final season with the team.

Smith sat down with the Fulcrum to touch on the team’s recent historic season which capped off a successful OUA Championship three-peat — the first in the conference’s history. “We went through a lot this year,” Smith said.

“[The team] grew together as people and as players. Winning the OUA three times in a row is a big achievement, no other team has ever done it. We are really proud of ourselves for that accomplishment.”

2021 — Smith’s Career Begins

Smith made her first career appearance Sept. 25, 2021, against the York Lions. Her second career start against Trent made an immediate impact, earning an assist while keeping Trent’s offence in check with no goals against, winning the game 5-0.

Maya Smith started 10 games in 2022, her second season with the Gee-Gees. Photo: Greg Kolz/Gee-Gees

She would start the remaining games of the 2021 regular season, where they went on to go undefeated. 2022 was a special season for Smith, in an important game against the cross town rivals Carleton on October 2nd, Smith would score her first career goal. The team would go on to win an OUA championship, and never look back at second place.

Superstar status was calling Smith’s name after several successful seasons with the team, and earning the role of captain. A highlight of the 2024 season came against a tough matchup against a strong team in the Queen’s Gaels on Sept. 8. 36 minutes into the game, Smith would score the one and only goal of this game from a banging header from a cross from Nibo Dlamini.

Two weeks later in a game against TMU the team was fueled with revenge after being defeated by the Toronto Varsity Blues. Smith would go on to score two clutch goals for the team to secure a 4-1 victory over TMU.

However, as much as a goal scoring threat Smith can turn into, as a defender she shines when holding the back line, and facilitating the teams play style. The stats do not do Smith justice in describing how important of a role she played in her 2024 superstar season. Only conceding four goals against their opponents in the regular season, allowing the least amount of shots against, Smith and her defensive line were one to be reckoned with.

2024 — All Canadian Honours

After four years being a crucial part of the program, what is a big accomplishment for Smith is being selected to Second Team All-Canadian — an achievement that is reserved for the best of the best, and a spot well reserved for a crucial role in the teams success in the 2024 season.

Smith, a very humble and knowledgeable player said “It was an honour to be selected. I learned a lot from other centre backs in the OUA. It was nice to be recognized as a defender as we are usually not the ones scoring all the goals. It was special to be selected as an All-Canadian.”

It’s safe to say the Gee’s defence led by Smith is remarkably talented. After a successful 2024 season with the team, going 11-1 in the regular season, only allowing four goals, limiting their competition to the lowest amount of shots on net.

Smith, an Ottawa native, built upon a two-goal 2023 with a three-goal 2024 — which helped earn her a birth on the 2024 All-Canadian Second Team. Photo: Tim Austen/Gee-Gees

“Going into the season we made some goals as a team,” Smith said. “One of our goals was to have no goals against. Obviously we wanted no goals against, but four goals is still pretty good. It was a team accomplishment, our midfield works really hard tracking back all the time.”

Smith noted that the loss of fellow fourth-year defender and Ottawa native Katie Brzozwski at the beginning of the season was challenging. “Her hard world never went unnoticed as a defender. Our midfield put in the work; it wasn’t just the back line. [Rookie] Ava Donohue played a big role and worked very hard in contributing to the defense and midfield.”

There are “too many” memories that Smith has from her time on the team. She is very grateful to be a part of a great program, and to hopefully finish off on a strong fifth year.

“These past four years have been amazing. Being a part of such a talented team, going to Mexico and winning [FISU Americas] was a lot of fun, and a great experience. Being fortunate to go to the National Tournament three times, we’ve been so close to winning the nationals. I am super proud of the team and what we have accomplished.”

Nothing is more assuring than a top talent and great leader returning to the team for a final season.



Author Liam Corbett

