Colonel By Classic preview 2024

MEN LOOK TO WIN 2nd STRAIGHT; WOMEN LOOK TO WIN 4TH STRAIGHT COLONEL BY

A move from the claustrophobic confines of the RSEQ to the OUA for the women’s hockey team and the looming men’s national championship in March — hosted at the University of Ottawa — have made this a unique year for the hockey programs.

Throughout any changes though, a constant remains. The Colonel By Classic, played since 2016 (men) and 2018 (women) between the Gee-Gees and Carleton Ravens will take place on Saturday at TD Place Arena. The men trail in the series 4-2, while the women hold a 3-1 record.

The women’s game will begin at 1 p.m. Last year, Mahika Sarrazin backstopped the Gees to a 2-1 victory. The Gees also took the men’s game 3-1 — which took place in February. Tickets can be found here, while the game will also be streamed on OUA.TV.

She Needs… Wide Open Spaces?

It’s no secret that the women’s team did not have a great season last year. After dealing with an early season exit from PWHL-bound head coach Stephanie McKeough, the squad finished with an 8-17 record.

It wasn’t all negatives for the Gees, as former Gee Aurélie Dubuc did put the squad in the record books in the process. Coming in as an emergency backup, she led the team over the otherwise-undefeated Concordia Stingers in Game Two of the first round of the RSEQ playoffs.

This year though, the Gees have embraced their move to the OUA. Entering Thursday’s tune-up match with the Ravens, they sit second in the OUA East holding a 7-4-2 record. “I believe that playing against new teams is very motivating,” said fourth-year forward Arianne Gagnon. “We want to show in every game that we are among the best teams in the league.”

Gagnon has broken out this season to the tune of nine goals and 10 assists in just 13 games. Her 19 points leads the entire OUA — and her play is a huge part of the team’s improved record. “I put a lot of effort into my physical preparation this summer,” said the Rimouski, Q.C native when asked what she credits her breakout to, adding that she is playing with a lot of confidence.

Another reason for the Gees success has been Mireille Kingsley. The Sudbury native transferred to the U of O from NCAA’s Providence University this summer and has picked up six of the team’s seven wins behind a 2.05 goals-against average and .927 save percentage. “[Kingsley] has a big role on the team, both on the ice and in the locker room,” said Gagnon.

Far from a one or two player show though, the Gee-Gees have scoring depth. Nine players have multiple goals at the halfway mark — including five from Alyssa Biesenthal, and four apiece from Béatrice Bilodeau and Naomi Morin. That number a year ago, in a full season, was just 10.

Thursday and Saturday will be a chance to show the 4-6-3 Carleton Ravens — who also transferred from RSEQ to the OUA — that the Gees have not just benefitted from a new league, but also from internal improvement and external additions.

“These are always intense games that are difficult to win,” said Gagnon. “But I’m not worried that once again this year, the team will be ready for these two games.”

If You’re Going Through Hell… Keep On Going?

For the men, this was supposed to be their season to finally break through and show they are one of the country’s top teams before they host the national championships in March. After a close three-game second-round playoff exit to eventual national finalists UQTR last spring, the team brought in a slew of major-junior talent to supplement their young roster.

And by no means is entering the week leading up to Colonel By at number eight in the country a failure — not by a long shot. Being ranked among the eight best teams in the country and still wanting better is a sign of a team that has yet to even put its best foot forward.

The fact that the team has battled to a 9-5 record despite losing multiple key players to injury is a testament to their depth. The team has lost forwards Luka Verreault (29 points in 28 games last season) and Max Grondin (21 in 28) for extended periods of time; while Tommy Bouchard (12 in 23) has yet to play.

The absence of those three, alongside other injuries, has shuffled defenders to the other side of the bench for long stretches this season. “We just have that next guy up mentality,” said Franky Lapenna, 2024 OUA East rookie and goaltender of the year. “No matter what happens, we have good depth and guys ready to take the opportunities and play bigger roles.”

Entering Wednesday night’s game against RMC — the first of three games this week which will conclude with the Colonel By Classic — the Gee-Gees have won four in a row. Lapenna agrees that the team is coming together. “Winning is always a big boost, [we] have to keep working and being sharp to put us in a good spot for playoffs.”

With each of the last three wins coming by just a single goal, including a Nov. 14 overtime win over the still-undefeated-in-regulation Concordia Stingers, the second-year netminder has been busy.

Though Lapenna’s season-long stats still have a ways to go to catch up to last year’s video-game numbers, that four-game win streak has been close to immaculate. The Laval, Q.C. native has allowed just seven goals on 122 shots — good for a .942 percentage, the exact same mark he finished last year with.

But again, with three of those four wins coming by just a single goal — he hasn’t had much choice. “We have proven that we could win in many different ways,” said Lapenna. “If it’s low scoring or high scoring I’m happy, as long as we’re winning.”

The Gee-Gees will welcome RMC to Minto on Wednesday night before they face-off against the Ravens in a tune-up match on Friday night. The Gee-Gees enter Friday’s game with a four-game win streak over Carleton.

“The guys are definitely looking forward to the week,” said Lapenna. “Playing Carleton is always a fun rivalry game. We love to compete.”

