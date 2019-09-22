Gee-Gees annihilate York in confidence-boosting game

Sports

Gees receiver Kalem Beaver was dominant in Ottawa’s win over York, picking up 48 yards and scoring a touchdown. Photo: Parker Townes/Fulcrum

Maracle and Burgher back in their groove in 46-12 win over York

The University of Ottawa football team beat the York Lions 46-12 in Toronto on Saturday night.



Rookie quarterback Ben Maracle, who struggled in last week’s win against Wilfred Laurier University, got his groove back, passing for 233 yards and, completing 18 of 32 passes against the Lions.



The Gee-Gees offence was also much better at running the ball this week, rushing for 143 yards — a 115-yard increase on last week desolate 28-yard performance.



Ottawa fell behind early for the fourth game in a row, allowing York to kick for a field goal on their second drive of the game.



The Gee-Gees took their time to answer York on this one, struggling once again to get any offence going in the first quarter. But on their first drive of the second quarter, running back Jordan Burgher managed to pick up two first downs and pushed through Yorks defence to give Ottawa the lead.



The Grey and Garnet added to their lead on the next drive on a 20-yard field goal from Campbell Fair. Fair kicked another field goal minutes later to give Ottawa a 13-3 lead.



With four minutes left in the half, Maracle found receiver Kalem Beaver opened in the endzone to give Ottawa a 20-3 lead, completing a six-play drive.



Bad defence reared its ugly nose for the Gees on the following punt, as York’s Basem Attala cut through Ottawa’s defence to score a 107-yard touchdown, bringing the score 20-10 Ottawa.



Late in the half, the Gees got within range for a field goal and Fair kicked for three. Ottawa took a 23-10 lead into the break.



The third quarter started off on a bang for the Gee-Gees, who scored on their first drive thanks to a four complete pass effort from Maracle ending on a five-pass to wide-receiver Peace Tshilombo.



The Gees padded their lead a couple of minutes later, in part due to an amazing 16-yard run from Burgher, for a touchdown to make it a 37-10 game.



Late in the quarter, Ottawa conceded a safety to York’s offence after being pushed back to their own endzone.



The Grey and Garnet were back in force in the fourth quarter, scoring right off the bat thanks to another rush by Burgher —this time10 yards — to make it 44-12.



The Gees would add a safety to make it 46-12 to capture a big victory and a favourable 3-1 record going into next week’s matchup with Guelph.



The Gees will be in the Royal City on Sep. 28 when they take on the University of Guelph Gryphons at 1.p.m. The Gees were eliminated by the Gryphons in last year Yates Cup playoffs and will look to take their revenge on the 3-2 Gryphons.

