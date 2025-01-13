Gee-Gees Basketball: Women begin 2025 with 21-point win against Lakehead

Basketball

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Gee-Gees reunite to rewrite last year’s ending, showcasing their hunger for a playoff spot

The Gee-Gees closed out 2024 with a tough loss against Carleton; however, on Friday Ottawa reinstated their power on the court with a massive win against the Lakehead Thunderwolves with a final score of 71-40.

The game started slowly, with Ottawa missing the first shots and failing to set a tone for the attack. However, forward Emily Payne scored the first basket after a rebound. The first quarter was a prime demonstration of teamwork, with numerous players adding points to the scoreboard and obtaining a lead of nine points by the end of the whistle.

The second quarter saw the Gee-Gees increase their score from 16 to 41, mainly due to fan favourite, 2023-24 OUA First Team All-Sta,r and Fulcrum first half MVP Natsuki Szczokin, who scored five baskets and assisted two others.

Thunderwolves’ #23, Eva Salat, stood out, by not only making a fantastic block but being a defensive force during the game, forcing the Gee-Gees to work around her to achieve the 18-point lead that the garnet and grey went into halftime with.

Returning to the game, the third quarter was all about team play. It resembled the first quarter a lot, with cohesive gameplay and numerous team plays that helped the Gee-Gees reach 53 points. However, it was also a good quarter for the Thunderwolves, who scored 11 points and showed their grit and fight to win this game.

However, that wasn’t enough against Victoria Brideau and Alissa Provo, who together scored 13 points; and in addition to Sophie-Anne Bouffard, Briar McDonald, and Payne baskets, the Ottawa team reached their final score of 71, which in comparison to the Thunderwolves’ three baskets left the Gee-Gees achieving the second win of this year, placing them in a grand launch, which was needed after the end of 2024.

Author Ana Sofia de la Parra Ana is a fourth year Sociology and Feminist & Gender Studies student with a love for sports, writing, and everything in between. She has played various sports throughout her life, and has encountered a passion for reporting on them as well as spreading the fun and competitiveness that arises from them.

