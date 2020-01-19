Gee-Gees dominate Ontario Tech in lopsided victory

Sports

Follis, McAlear-Fanus outstanding in annihilation of Ridgebacks

In their fourth game of the decade, the University of Ottawa women’s basketball team looked to extend an eight-game winning streak against last-placed Ontario Tech University. The Gees-Gees were placed third in the country with a 12-2 record and had the chance of going second ahead of Carleton, who fell to Queen’s University earlier in the evening.

Tyra Blizzard opened the game with a clean three-pointer to put the Gee-Gees on the scoreboard. Ontario Tech responded by driving down the court and getting one free throw-in after an Ottawa foul.

The grey and garnet then went on a nine-point run to put them 11 points up. With four assists, Brooklynn McAlear-Fanus effectively ran the offence, dominating possession.

A great defensive showing from the GeeGees limited the opposition’s scoring chances while contributions across the board saw the home team up 19 points at the end of the first quarter.

the home team’s scoring run continued into the second quarter, with a jump shot from Katherine Follis. Ontario Tech responded equally but soon proved to be no match for the Gees offensive prowess. Brigitte Lefebvre-Okankwu went three for three to end the half while Angela Ribarich dominated defensively with six rebounds and two blocks.

At half time, the GeeGees were already up 40 points.

The start of the third saw Ottawa go on scoring run after scoring run. Less than four minutes into the third quarter and Ottawa were running rampant, each drive seemingly ending with points on the scoreboard. McAlear-Fanus continued creating chances and scoring, putting up five consecutive jump shots. brilliant drive by Alana Renon and a three-pointer by Natsuki Szczokin ended the Gees 31 point quarter.

The game ended with Follis as top scorer with an impressive 23 points, going eight for nine from the three-point line, while McAlear-Fanus recorded a standout triple-double.

The Gees put up their biggest point total of the season with 101, a complete domination from the home team who now sits comfortably at first in the OUA East division.

The Gee-Gees will take to the road next week as they face the Ryerson Rams at the Mattamy Centre in Toronto on Friday. Ottawa will then face the Varsity Blues at the University of Toronto on Saturday. The Gees will be back in Ottawa on Feb. 7 for the annual Capital Hoops Classic taking place this year at the TD Place Arena.

