Gee-Gees fumble second half in 28-17 lost to Laval

The Gee-Gees try to break through the Laval defence on Saturday afternoon. Photo: Charley Dutil/Fulcrum

Haley scores two tries but defence costs Gee-Gees for second week in a row

The women’s rugby team looked to win their first game of the season on Saturday as they faced the University of Laval Rouge et Or at Matt Anthony Field. Coming off a season-opening tie with the University of Sherbrooke, the Gee-Gees needed to play better on defence after struggling with game management decisions and missed tackles in last week’s bout.



Things started well for Ottawa. The Gees dominated early and Michaela Haley pushed through the scrum to give her team a 5-0 lead barely 10 minutes in. Claire Gallagher added to the Gee-Gees lead with a successful conversion kick to make it 7-0.



Head coach Jen Boyd and the troops then added to their lead late in the half when Haley, off three passes, would punch through the Laval defence to make it 12-0. Gallagher would then once again successfully kick for the conversion.



However, defensive mistakes reared their ugly end in the second half as the Rouge et Or managed to take advantage of bad passes and a fumble to tie the game in the first 20 minutes of the half.

The Gee-Gees fought back minutes later when Claire Gallagher kicked a drop for 3 points to give Ottawa a 17-14 lead.



But the Gees defence was no match for Laval potent offence and would crumble two more times under pressure and cost Ottawa the game 28-17.



Following the game, Boyd chalked up her team lost in simple terms.



“We didn’t play a full 80 minutes. Against a team like Laval, they will make you pay,” Boyd said.

“Our first half was tremendous,” Boyd added. “We learned a lot since Sherbrooke and will continue to grow this season as we approach playoffs.”

