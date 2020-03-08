Gee-Gees men’s hockey team falls to Guelph in battle for Queen’s Cup

Sports

The Gee-Gees were one goal away from their first Queen’s Cup. Photo: Desmond Staples/The Fulcrum

Nichol wins it for Gryphons in nail-biting triple overtime

Oh, baby!



It might have taken three overtime periods but the winner of the Queen’s Cup was decided in Guelph on Saturday night, with the University of Ottawa men’s hockey team falling just short of their first-ever Queen’s Cup title. Ted Nichol found the back of the net for the Gryphons, putting an end to a tightly-contested affair.



Both teams were held off the board until the third period. Early in the period, Guelph’s Marc Stevens found the back of the Gee-Gees’ net, and seconds later Ottawa replied when Kevin Domingue buried home his own rebound to make it 1-1.



The first and second overtime periods proved to be scoreless, as both teams battled it out but netminders Domenic Graham and Andrew Masters were unbeatable.



The 2019-20 final is the longest on record in OUA history.



Ottawa and Guelph will be both be in Halifax in two weeks for the USports men’s hockey national championship. Hostilities will start March 20, and who the Gee-Gees face is still to be decided.

