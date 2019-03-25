Gee-Gees track and field golden in Manitoba

Sports

Evans once again came home with a medal for his team. Photo: Courtesy of UOttawa Sports Services.

Evans, Trapeau shine in the ’Peg with gold, bronze finish

The U of O track and field team fared well in the U Sports championships hosted at the University of Manitoba in Winnipeg the weekend of March 8–9.

Led by fourth-year political science student Stephen Evans, the Gee-Gees won a gold and a bronze at nationals.

Evans, who competed in the 400-metre and 1000-metre race, was favoured to win the one-kilometre event but failed to reach the finals, finishing ninth overall.

Instead Evans won gold in the 600-metre, a race he wasn’t favoured to win. The Ottawa native finished with a time of a 1:19:64, edging out his closest rival, the University of Manitoba’s Miguel Morrison by 20 milliseconds.

The Gee-Gees also won the bronze in the women’s 4×800-metre relay.

Mary Oliver, Madison Clarke, Sophia Skorenky and Maeliss Trapeau managed to finish third with a time of 8:52:78, edging out the fourth-place University of Toronto Varsity Blues by about six seconds. The women in garnet and grey minus Skorenky, who was replaced by Sydney Smith, also finished fourth in the 4×400-metre event.

Overall, the U of O women’s track and field team did better than the men’s, finishing tied for sixth-best in the country at the end of the meet with 17 points, while Guelph once again won the event with 133 points.

On the men’s side, the Gees finished 16th, as Evans collected all 10 points. As with the women, the Guelph Gryphons won the men’s meet with 105 points.

Other notables include Christian Hertner who finished 10th in the women’s shot-put event, while Trapeau finished sixth in the women’s 600-metre.