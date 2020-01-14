Gee-Gees women’s soccer team, women’s rugby coach win Ottawa Sports Awards

Sports

The Gee-Gees women’s soccer team has been named the capital’s female sports team of the year and will be honoured on Jan. 29 at the annual Ottawa Sports Awards gala held at Algonquin College.

The Gee-Gees were undefeated in the regular season, going 14-0-2. The Gee-Gees beat the Ryerson Rams in the OUA East Division Quarterfinal before a shootout loss to the York University Lions 3-2 in the semi-finals. The Gees eventually beat Western University to take the OUA bronze medal.

The Gee-Gees redeemed themselves a month later when they managed to win the first FISU World Cup a month later in China.

Jen Boyd, at the helm of the Gee-Gees women’s rugby team, also won her sixth Ottawa Sports Award with the title of female coach of the year. With her sixth award, Boyd joins only Dave Smart (former head coach of the Carleton University men’s basketball team) and Kristina Groves (a silver medal Olympian and female speed skater).

“It is a tremendous honour to be named alongside fellow six-time Ottawa Sports Award major award winners Kristina Groves and Dave Smart,” said Boyd “The Gee-Gees are a class of their own. It is a privilege to work with them every day.”

Gee-Gees women’s rugby coach Jen Boyd. Photo: Ian MacAlpine/Provided

Boyd coached a much younger rugby squad than in years past to a sixth straight RSEQ championship and won the bronze medal at the USports Championships at Matt Anthony Field in November.

Rookie front-row Anna Dodge had nothing but good words for her coach after learning that she won the female coach of the year award

“Coach Boyd us extremely passionate about rugby and dedicated to the team,” said Dodge. “She values hard work and accountability and I think that really rubs off on her players.”

Read More: