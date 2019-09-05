Gee-Gees women’s soccer beats Ravens on banner raising night

Sports

Morton scores hat-trick in a 3-1 win



The University of Ottawa Gee-Gees women’s soccer team raised their second national championship banner ahead of Wednesday night’s tilt with the Carleton Ravens. Capped off by an inspiring speech by U of O president Jacques Frémont, the Gees closed a chapter as the banner unrolled on the Minto Sports Complex wall and opened a new one as they kicked off their 2019 home opener.



The Gee-Gees started their home opener on the right foot, scoring in the first two minutes of the game thanks to a corner kick by Mikayla Morton.



Ten minutes later the Ravens missed a golden opportunity to tie the game as Sabrina Hammada missed the net on a penalty shot thanks to a questionable tackle call from the referee.



A couple plays later, Emma Lefebvre would get away with a blatant dive resulting in a Gee-Gees free-kick from just outside the key. However, Carleton keeper Sara-Ann Wicks would block the kick taken from Katherine Bearne.



The Ravens would then take the ball upfield but Shalene Donovan would get kneed, resulting in an injury that led to a free-kick for the Ravens. Carleton would then score off the free-kick but after further examination of the play the Carleton player who deflected the kick into Ottawa’s net was deemed offside and the score remained 1-0 in the 22nd minute.



The Ravens would finally capitalize at the 30th minute on a penalty kick from Chloe Doherty to tie the game at 1-1.



Photo: Charley Dutil/Fulcrum

The ladies in Grey and Garnet would then get robbed as Wicks would layout to stop a nice header from Morton. With no other goals scored, both teams headed to the dressing room tied at 1.



However, the Gees would come back in force as Morton would score her second goal of the game at the 13th minute of the second half giving the Gees a one-point lead.



The Gee-Gees scored again a minute later but fell victim to a late offside call resulting in the goal being called back, drawing a loud rain of boos from the home crowd.



Ten minutes later and after multiple attempts, Morton would finally manage to bury home a rebound to give her team a 3-1 lead and herself a hat trick. The Gee-Gees would hold on through the last 20 minutes and injury time and take the game and move their record to 2-0.



Following the game, Gee-Gees coach Steve Johnson talked about his team’s first half and about what they did better in the second half



“I was satisfied with our first half but I told the girls I wanted to make it a passing game,” Johnson said in a post-game interview. “We also used a lot of rookies and they showed us what they had and it matched what we think they can give us so that was good.’’



Johnson also took time to praise the first game star, Morton



‘’She’s a fourth-year player, she’s part of our leadership group, she works hard in games and practices, she got a huge heart and if she gets an opportunity to put a shot or header on goal she’ll take it, she’s a very important piece for us.’’



Morton talked about her performance and what it meant to score a hat trick in front of the home crowd in her teams home opener against the crosstown rival Ravens



“It was great you know everyone excited and their screaming really gives us energy,” Morton added that she ‘’really couldn’t have done it without (her) teammates.’’



Photo: Charley Dutil/Fulcrum

The Gee-Gees will be back in action this weekend as they take on the University of Toronto Varsity Blues on Saturday at 1 p.m. and the Ryerson Rams on Sunday at 1 p.m. The Gees will be back home on Sept. 14 as they take on the Laurentian Voyageurs.

