Rating different Gee-Gees pre-game pump-up songs

Sports

There's no perfect pump-up song but some are definitely better than others. Illustration: Christine Wang/Fulcrum

How did your favourite Gee-Gee pump up song do?

Often ignored by fairweather sports fans, pre-game warmups and rituals are essential to a good performance for every athlete. One crucial part of the routine is the music the athlete listens to. These tracks need to accomplish one simple goal: Pump up the athlete and make sure he or she is rilled up for the game.



With that in mind, we asked Gee-Gees from a multitude of different sports what their favourite pump-up song is. We then played them in our newsroom and decided to give them a thumbs up or thumbs down based on how pumped we felt to finish our articles after listening to said song. Here’s how every song did:



“Sweet Home Alabama,” Lynyrd Skynyrd

Cody Van Lierop, men’s hockey



This is a great song don’t get us wrong, but it’s far from being a pump-up song — it’s just too mellow. Thumbs down.





“Here Comes the Boom,” Nelly

Rylan Miller, women’s water polo



I mean yeah, it says here comes the boom, it was in a Hollywood flick and its Toronto Blue Jays Randall Grichuk’s walkup song, but its age shows and you can’t help think of the cheesy rap of the early 2000s when you listen to it. Thumbs down.





“Truth Hurts,” Lizzo

Jasmine McKnight, women’s ultimate, Clair Gallagher, women’s rugby



Our News Editor says it ‘’slaps’’— enough said. Thumbs up.





“Heartache Medication,” Jon Pardi

Jared Mullin, men’s baseball

It’s a drinking song, not a pump-up song. Aso, fun fact — most Jon Pardi listeners need heartache medication. Thumbs down.





“Glorious,” Macklemore feat Skylar Grey

Tamera Butera, women’s rugby



It’s alright —very fast flow and we could definitely see it pumping up someone who likes this kind of music. Thumbs up.





“Footwork,” Sloth Punch

Olivier Gaston, rowing



If you’re calling yourself Sloth Punch you have to be a punk band, you can’t be an EDM artist. It’s just too cool for the genre. Songs alright. Thumbs up.





“Bridge Over Troubled Waters,” Simon & Garfunkel

Cody Cranston, football



Too slow, we can’t get amped up to this. Thumbs down.





“Kill the Lights,” Alex Newell, Jess Glynn, DJ Cassidy & Nile Rodgers

Magalie Frappier, women’s volleyball



It’s very pop-y and we’re personally not fans, but we can see it being a good pump-up song nonetheless. Thumbs up.





“Donald Trump,” Mac Miller

Holly Hicks, track and field



It’s got a good beat, this could definitely pump us up. Thumbs up.





“Rock N’Roll Star,” Oasis

Charley Dutil, beer league plug



Nothing better than thinking you’re a rock n’ roll star before a big game, it pumps you right up. Thumbs up.

