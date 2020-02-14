Women’s hockey team’s winning streak snapped by Carabins

Sports

The Gees will look to close out the regular season on a high note against the Ravens. Photo: Parker Townes/The Fulcrum

Godbout-Parent and Kraczynski score in tough loss to Montreal

The Gee-Gees women’s hockey team’s winning streak was snapped on Wednesday night at six games by the Montreal Carabins on home ice at the Minto Sports Complex.



Breanne Dondo opened up the scoring with her first goal of the season, beating Gees goalie Aurelie Dubuc to give Montreal a first-period lead with a bit more than seven minutes played in the period.



Ottawa hit back in the middle of the second period when Alexe Clavelle fed a nice pass to Mikaila Kraczynski, who buried her first career USports goal. Both sides headed to the dressing room with a goal each after the second period.



Thirty-six seconds into the third period, Montreal veteran Catherine Dubois beat Dubuc to make it 2-1 Carabins. The Gees replied minutes later with a goal of their own from Marimee Godbout-Parent thanks to a nice play from Meagan McGaughey and Melodie Bouchard. Ottawa dominated Montreal in the third frame, outshooting their opponents 10-5. The Gees, however, couldn’t beat Montreal’s Aube Racine.



In overtime, it took Montreal all of one shot to beat Dubuc and leave Ottawa with a big two points. Eloise Dubuc scored the winning goal assisted by Jessika Boulanger and goaltender Racine.



With the win, Montreal is now ahead of Ottawa in the standings, sitting a point away from the Gee-Gees with one game left for both teams in the regular season. McGill currently sits in second with 24 points.

With a game left nothing is decided, but finishing fourth for the Gees will mean a matchup with the powerful Concordia Stingers while finishing third will see Ottawa face a weaker opponent in the Martlets or Carabins.



Ottawa closes out their season on Sunday at 3 p.m. with a matchup against crosstown rivals Carleton.

