TOMATO: NCC installs speed cameras on Rideau Canal to raise money

Following the loss of a 2023 skating season and a shortened 2024 skating season, the NCC is resorting to speed cameras to make up for lost revenue. Image: Andrew Wilimek/Fulcrum

Speed cameras recognize speeding skaters based on a proprietary facial recognition software dubbed “NCSEEYOU”

On Friday night, National Capital Commission (NCC) officials quietly installed speed cameras on the Rideau Canal in anticipation of the canal’s opening Saturday morning, sources close to the commission told the Tomato. The sources are not being identified because they had not been authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

After a 2023 season in which the canal did not open for skating and a 2024 season where only short stretches of the canal were open for short periods of time, the commission is wasting no time making up for lost revenue.

The source explained that the speed cameras recognize speeding skaters based on a proprietary facial recognition software that is shrouded in mystery, which employees have allegedly dubbed “NCSeeYou.”

The move is leaving some already budget-strapped University of Ottawa students in the lurch. “I had already paid $33 dollars to rent skates,” said first-year Chris P. Ice. “Now they’re extorting me for all I’m worth!”

Other students are upset, but doubtful that the unusual charges will stick in a court of law. “This violates my Charter right to mobility,” contended political science student Max Speed. “I’ll see you in court, NCC.”

While some students are upset, others are excited. The U of O speed skating team is treating the fines as a unique method in which to conduct tryouts, team captain Frank Lee Fast explained to the Tomato. “We have had issues booking tryouts because it’s hard to find ice time around campus,” the fourth-year student said on Monday.

“Since the canal is open to the public [twenty-four hours a day], we don’t actually need to book any ice. And since we can’t be there to evaluate the skaters, we are simply asking them to send us a picture of their speeding tickets as proof they are fast enough for the team.”

