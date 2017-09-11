Ottawa police identified suspect via security camera footage

Yannick Mugabo, the comptroller general of the Student Federation of the University of Ottawa (SFUO), has been named by the Ottawa Police Service Sexual Assault Child Abuse Section as a suspect in an alleged sexual assault which occurred on Saturday, Sept. 2, according to police.

The police statement said the sexual assault took place just before 4 a.m. on Sept. 2, on Riverside Dr. by Smyth Rd. The report said that “a man approached a female in her apartment building and sexually assaulted her.”

In the original version of the police release, which was posted on Sept. 5, police described the suspect as “black, 20 to 30 years old, 5 ft 10 inches to 6 feet tall (178 cm to 183 cm), thin build. He was wearing a black baseball cap, creamy white sweater with zipper and face up collar, blue ripped jeans rolled at the bottom and black shoes.”

In an addition to the release, made on Sept. 6, police named the suspect as Mugabo.

Mugabo is a member of the SFUO. He was officially ratified as the federation’s comptroller general, meaning he would monitor the organization’s financial practices, at the July 23 meeting of the SFUO’s Board of Administration.

The SFUO did not respond to the Fulcrum’s request for comment in time for publication.

In their statement, the police asked for anyone with information to call the Ottawa Police Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5944, or submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.