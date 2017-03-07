The black mould has yet to be removed from Dev Thaine’s apartment in Brooks residence. Photo: Jaclyn McRae-Sadik.

Housing services allegedly denied student’s request to terminate lease

On Thursday, March 2, Dev Thaine, a graduate student at the University of Ottawa, sent an email to the Fulcrum entitled “University Students Do NOT have standard renter’s rights,” discussing his rental agreement with U of O Housing Services.

The main issue highlighted by Thaine was the black mould present in his Brooks residence apartment, which, according to Thaine, has not yet been addressed or removed.

In his initial email, Thaine wrote, “I tried to break the lease since residence services have abnegated their responsibilities; however, I was surprised to learn that the University Residences are not subjects to the ‘Ontario landlord tenant act’ or the ‘Residential Tenancies Act’.”

According to Thaine, the U of O has a private contract with students living in residence, but ultimately these students are not subject to typical provincial landlord-tenant acts.

With that in mind, Thaine says “The U of O Housing Services has considerable power over their renters, and the renters have very little recourse against the landlord.”

He further explained that terminating his residential agreement is up to the discretion of Rachelle Clark, director of Housing Services, who allegedly denied his initial request.

Clark did not respond to the Fulcrum’s multiple requests for a comment on time for publication.

Thaine explained that he “divulged a very intimate part of his medical record to Clark … in the hopes that it would allow (him) to cancel the terms of (his) lease as the mold and general living conditions are exacerbating and perhaps even causing certain medical issues.”

Clark allegedly gave Thaine the sole option of moving to another unit and signing another 12-month lease. However, Thaine ultimately declined this due to the conflicts moving would cause in his busy schedule.

“I do know a number of different students and alumni who have expressed similar and even more horrifying stories,” Thaine wrote in a subsequent email to the Fulcrum. “Consequently, I have contacted student advocacy groups and City officials, including the mayor, and I hope that I can continue the conversation with them.”

At present, Thaine is working to resolve this issue with another housemate. They have created a gmail account (suinguottawa@gmail.com) and will be advertising it to the student body so they can collect other people’s stories and address the issue as a collective.

“It seems like a petty disagreement between renter and landlord that got out of hand, but honestly feels like a lot more than that,” wrote Thaine.

“There exists a horrible power relationship, and I feel like a lot of first years will continue to be screwed over and residence services seem quite ambivalent.”