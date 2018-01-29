Despite low offence, Gees shut down opponents

After 16 games, the University of Ottawa Women’s Basketball team sits third in the Ontario University Athletics (OUA) eastern conference with 22 points, riding an eight game winning streak. What are the numbers behind their play so far this season? We took a look to find out.

Compared to the other teams, the Gees don’t score very much. They have scored 966 points this season, or 60.4 points per game, which is the sixth most out of the eight teams in the eastern conference, and puts them 11th in the whole league. The highest scoring team in the east is Carleton, with 1,195 points after 16 games, while McMaster in the west has 1,200 after 17 games.

However, despite putting fewer points on the board than most of their rivals, they also have a tighter defence. In fact, the Gees have the second fewest points scored against them of any team in the league, across both conferences, with 894, or 55.9 points per game. Only Carleton has allowed fewer buckets, at 742.

The Garnet and Grey is also second in the league in offensive rebounds per game, with 16.4, second to Queens, who have 17.6, and third in overall rebounds per game, with 42. They have also been showing hustle by causing turnovers, with 11.4 steals per game, good for fourth in the league.

As for putting points on the board, the statistics are a little more tame.

The team attempts 66.1 field goals per game, seventh-most in the league, and makes 34.9 per game, good for 12th. Their field goal percentage, 34.9 per cent, is good for 12th in the league.

And the numbers don’t look too different for shots from beyond the arc. The team attempts 18.5 three-pointers per game and makes 4.9, ninth in the league on both counts.

From the freethrow line, the team fares relatively poorly. The Gees sit near the bottom of the league in free throw percentage, their success rate of 61.6 per cent is good for only 16th in the league.

So what are the individual numbers? The team’s most prolific shooter is Brigitte Lefebvre-Okankwu, who attempts 10.4 field goals per game, with a 51.4 per cent success rate. Amelie Hachey takes 11.2 shots per game, with a 33.3 per cent hit rate. When it comes to the long bombs, the Gees look to Maia Timmons. She attempts 6.1 three-pointers per game, with a 36.7 per cent success rate.