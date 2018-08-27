With back-to-school upon us, thoughts of buying textbooks, finalizing class schedules, and trying to fix broken sleep schedules are looming over most students’ heads. Often the last thing on anyone’s mind is grocery shopping or cooking. However, starting your day with something nutritious is integral to staying focused in class and during those long nights at the library.

Finding a healthy option for breakfast that’s quick and easy to make can often be a challenge, but fear not! This recipe for breakfast burritos takes no time at all to prepare, and you can store the filling in the fridge for those hectic mornings when you have less than 15 minutes to whip something up. The recipe is also vegan, so you’re saving the planet while saving time.

Ingredients:

One package of tofu (medium firmness works best)

Four to five mushrooms, chopped

One clove of garlic, minced

Half a red bell pepper, diced

Half a tomato, diced, or your favourite salsa

One whole wheat tortilla

Half a teaspoon of turmeric

Black pepper to taste

Hot sauce to taste

One teaspoon of coconut or olive oil

Lime wedge to taste

Directions:

Over medium heat, scramble up the tofu in oil with the minced garlic and season with turmeric and black pepper Add the mushrooms and bell peppers and sautée until cooked and fragrant Layer the tofu scramble onto a whole wheat tortilla and top with diced fresh tomato or your favourite salsa

4. Squeeze some lime juice (optional) and enjoy!

Store any leftovers in the fridge for up to two days, and reheat on a pan when you need breakfast in a jiffy. So instead of scrambling to get ready before that 8:30 a.m. lecture, scramble up some tofu and chow down! Good luck this year!