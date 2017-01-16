Strong performances by veteran players result in big conference victories

The Gee-Gees men’s basketball team saw their winning streak stretch to nine games as they won both their weekend match-ups. Hopefully the Gees can keep building momentum heading into a pivotal game against the Carleton Ravens on Tuesday night.

Laurentian University

Rookie phenom Kadre Gray and the Laurentian Voyageurs came into Montpetit Hall on Friday, Jan. 13 coming off a victory against McMaster University. Caleb Agada was tasked with guarding Gray, the second leading scorer in Ontario University Athletics (OUA), and rose to the occasion.

The overall defensive play of the Gees was a huge factor, especially in the second quarter, where they limited the Voyageurs to just 12 points.

Jean-Emmanuel Pierre-Charles and Brody Maracle set the pace for the Gees with 19 and 21 points respectively, and the team shot a red-hot 55.6 per cent from the field.

The Gees took the advantage on the glass with help from Pierre-Charles, who collected nine of the 33 rebounds that they took in.

A high-scoring first quarter saw the Gees take a slim 25–24 lead over the Voyageurs. The first frame went back and forth with both teams showing their offensive capabilities. Each team shot an impressive 53.3 per cent from the field.

The second quarter saw some more conservative play from both teams. The Gees put on a good defensive performance, holding Laurentian to 12 points and a dismal shooting percentage. The University of Ottawa went into the second half holding a 43–36 advantage.

The Gees’ offence took over the game in the third quarter, draining another 24 points. Laurentian’s defense looked completely overwhelmed at times and the Gees continued to work on their lead until the quarter ended with a score of 67–53.

The final quarter saw the Gees continue their solid play, not giving the Voyageurs the chance to cut into their lead. Backed by nine points from Pierre-Charles, the Gees scored 25 points and saw their perfect record stay intact.

In the end, a great effort on both ends of the court saw the Gees take a convincing 92–77 win.

Nipissing University

The following day the Gees handed the Nipissing Lakers a loss in the second game of their weekend set. Caleb Agada lead the way for the Gee-Gees, scoring 18 points in a mere 23 minutes of play.

Another great defensive effort for the second-ranked team in the nation saw the Lakers score a mere 56 points, shooting 31.6 per cent from the field. The Gees’ bench was key in the game, logging big minutes so the starters could rest.

Agada also came up big on the defensive end, forcing four of the 18 turnovers by Nipissing with four steals.

The first half was a valiant display of defensive integrity for the Gees, and the Lakers were held to 10 and 12 points in the first two quarters of play. The Gees then took a 35–22 lead going into half and looked to add to it going into second half.

The Lakers came out stronger in the third quarter, taking a slight lead in the period, but the Gees still had a 52–41 advantage going into the deciding frame.

Agada took away any hopes of Nipissing mounting a comeback with a nine-point showing in the final period. The final buzzer saw the Gees win 72–56.

Tomorrow night’s match against Carleton will be a big test for a Gees team that’s an annual championship contender. Hopefully the team can turn this momentum into continued success.

After the Gees’ Tuesday match against Carleton, their next game is on Jan. 20 at Montpetit Hall against Lakehead University. Tickets can be purchased from the Gee-Gees website.