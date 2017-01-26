With their sixth consecutive win in the bag, the Garnet and Grey have the longest winning streak in the country. Photo: Marta Kierkus.

U of O men’s hockey continues 2017 undefeated streak with a big win vs. Concordia

The University of Ottawa men’s hockey team faced off against the ninth-ranked team in the country, the Concordia University Stingers, on Jan. 21 in Montréal.

The new year has been a productive time for the Gees, as they continue to flex their offensive muscle late in the game to take home a 6–3 victory.

The first period showcased some tight-checking action, with neither team being able to get on the scoreboard. The Gees failed to convert on three power-plays, despite getting some good chances. Gees goaltender Anthony Brodeur proved to be a stellar performer once again, with 16 saves to keep the Stingers off the board.

A giveaway by the Gees resulted in the Stingers’ first goal of the contest, with just over four minutes into the second period. Less than two minutes later, defenceman Mike Poirier scored on a perfect shot to open the scoring for the Gees.

Right wing Connor Sills, a former Flint Thunderbird, put the Gees in the lead with a perfectly placed shot on Philippe Cadorette’s blocker side two minutes after the Gees tied the game.

The Stingers would get the equalizer on a power-play at the 12-minute mark of the second. The Gees would enter the second intermission in a tie game, despite being outshot 27–16.

In the final frame the Gees came out hot, scoring two goals in the first six minutes from wingers Cody Drover and Kevin Domingue to take a 4–2 lead.

The Stingers reduced the Gees’ lead to one with less than eight minutes to go.

However, Domingue, the Gees’ top point scorer and third in the Ontario Athletics Conference (OUA) in goals, restored his team’s two-goal advantage with a great breakaway finish.

Concordia pulled their goalie late in the third to try to overcome their two-goal deficit. Drover put the game to bed with his second of the night as he deposited the puck into a vacant cage to give the Gees the 6–3 win.

Brodeur was key in another win for the Gees, as he steered away a total of 39 shots.

Domingue and Drover propelled the Gees offense with two goals and an assist, respectively, in the third period alone. Poirier was strong on the backend, contributing with the opening goal and an assist.

After starting the year with a 1–6–0 record, the Gees are now 13–7–3, and have become one of the best teams in the country.

Best team in Canada since Nov. 1 — we’re just getting started. #HorseHockey pic.twitter.com/7U6vBGuwOF — uOttawa Men’s Hockey (@UOttawaMHockey) January 17, 2017

With their sixth consecutive win in the bag, the Garnet and Grey have the longest winning streak in the nation, and with five games left in the regular season they are showing no signs of slowing down.

The last home game of the regular season for the Gee-Gees will be on Feb. 2 at 7:30 p.m. at the Minto Sports Complex against the Carleton Ravens. Tickets can be purchased from the Gee-Gees’ website.