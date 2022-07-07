Bluesfest 2022 lineup, schedule, and attractions

Arts

I was going to make a joke about seeing Marshmello live instead of on Fortnite but to be honest that was genuinely a cool ‘concert’

We’re only a few weeks into Summer and we have another beloved Ottawa festival just days away.

After two years, Bluesfest is back.

From July 7-17 RBC Bluesfest will take over Lebreton Flats, hosting plenty of talented artists including headliners like Jack Johnson, Luke Combs, and Marshmello.

With four stages occupying the venue, each night offers a variety of performances ranging across diverse genres.

The full lineup and schedule can be found at the Ottawa Bluesfest website, but personally, I’m pretty thrilled to see Rage Against The Machine, Sum41, Three Days Grace, and Luke Bryan in the lineup.

With the General Admission pass, viewing access is a rush situation, so if you want to be front row for your favourite artist, you better get there early.

Each day, gates open at 5 p.m., with performers getting started around 6 p.m. Every evening, headliners will take the RBC Stage around 9:30 p.m. to close out each night.

Besides the music, Bluesfest will have an Autograph Table where signing sessions will be announced on Twitter. There will also be a Merch Tent and Fundraising Tents.

Of course, it’s a festival, and food and beverage vendors will be spread throughout the venue.

The usual options like BeaverTails, poutine, and corn dogs are available, but some fancy vendors like Green Papaya Classic Thai Cuisine and Fitz’s BBQ Smokehouse will also be on-site.

Being outdoors, listening to great live music, and vibing with the homies is truly the best part of summer.

If none of that has you excited for this year’s rendition of RBC Bluesfest Ottawa, then you probably hate fun and we wouldn’t get along.

And if you do enjoy fun, and you haven’t snagged your tickets yet, don’t worry.

There are still many ticket options available from day passes to the full festival pass, and multi-day choices. VIP passes and Coors Light Party Central tickets offer a more exclusive experience for pass holders.

Get outside and enjoy one of the best outdoor events in Ottawa, perhaps I’ll see you there.

