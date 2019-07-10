The Killers bring Bluesfest crowd to life on day seven

Arts

Openers The Psychedelic Furs also rocked the stage



There was nothing but high-energy and anticipation going into day seven of Bluesfest, where The Killers and The Psychedelic Furs were set to take the stage at LeBreton Flats Park among a slew of diverse talent.



But with high expectations, there’s always the potential for disappointment. Thankfully, the headlining performers of the day went above and beyond, upholding their predicted successes.

The Psychedelic Furs and their performances of Love My Way, Pretty in Pink, The Ghost in You and Heartbreak Beat proved to be the perfect preceding act to The Killers. Often named as a basis for alternative rock, the Psychedelic Furs’s U.K. post-punk vibes danced wonderfully with The Killers’ ’80s-styled synth pop-inspired tunes.

Although The Psychedelic Furs have not released new content in decades, the Richard Butler-fronted group absolutely charmed the crowd. The band’s effortlessly cool esthetic tied with dreamy ’80s bops reminded the largely 21st-century crowd of their legendary status. The CityStage was packed with people, all mouthing every word to the band’s celebrated anthems.

The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers rock his navy silk suit. Photo: Rob Loud/Bluesfest

The Killers release contagious energy into the crowd. Photo: Rob Loud/Bluesfest

The Killers closed out their set with 2004’s Mr Bightside. Photo: Rob Loud/Bluesfest

Richard Butler, frontman of the Psychedelic Furs. Photo: Greg Kolz/Bluesfest

The Psychedelic Furs cement their legendary status. Photo: Sean Sisk/Bluesfest

The Psychedelic Furs open the stage for The Killers. Photo: Sean Sisk/Bluesfest

Day seven of Bluesfest was tinged with 80s energy. Photo: Sean Sisk/Bluesfest

As the sun began to set, The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers walked out in the getup of the year. Wearing a cowboy hat, navy silk suit, black shirt and black boots, Flowers set the tone for the headline performance. The Las Vegas quartet captured all eyes, playing globally-recognized hits such as When You Were Young, Somebody Told Me, Human, Jenny Was A Friend of Mine and The Man.

The band ended their headlining set with an obvious but much-appreciated finale, playing their 2004 hit Mr. Brightside. The joy The Killers projected off the stage was contagiously felt throughout the crowd, making for an amusing amount of bouncing and swaying.

