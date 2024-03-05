The Ottawa Black Creatives Hub Performance Showcase: Telling your story is political

Arts

The air buzzed with excitement as the Algonquin Student Commons filled with eager audience members on the evening of Feb. 20, 2024.

The newest Hors Pair event, The Ottawa Black Creatives Hub Performance Showcase Panel featured incredible artists from across Ottawa.

The host of the event, Haitian-Canadian entertainer Sammy Blanco, welcomed the crowd with a booming laugh and enthusiastic comments about the evening’s performers. Throughout the evening, Blanco brought a conversational element to the event by involving the audience in singing and questions such as asking for movie recommendations.

The show kicked off with a panel discussion on creative life in Ottawa and the unique challenges Black artists face. Panel members included Rose-Ingrid, Patrick Cormack and Axandre Lemours.

The panellists discussed the importance of mentorship and the unique opportunity offered to creatives in Ottawa – it is a place where you can afford to fail, learn and grow from your mistakes. Lemours shared a crucial piece of theatre advice saying “strong and wrong”, meaning, don’t be afraid to fail, and do it with confidence.

All creatives were urged by the panellists to share their art in support of social change. Notably, it was highlighted that telling your story is political.

Rose-Ingrid stated that even the happy, light work is essential for social change or activism. “It gives life for the work and, for each other,” they said.

Following the panel was a wide variety of student performances, which included…

Grey Brisson

The first musical artist of the night was Grey Brisson, a Carleton student and singer-songwriter. Reminiscent of Daniel Caesar, Brisson’s deep and soulful voice shocked the audience into silence. Brisson played his single “Nobody” with The Lionyls, offering a wholesome and soulful sound. You can support Brisson on Instagram, Spotify and all other streaming platforms.

Malaika Urbani

Of Italian and Burundian descent, Urbani took the stage with a dreamy and regal stage presence. A student at the U of O studying Voice and Composition, her emotional yet powerful performance left the crowd speechless. Explore Urbani’s work here.

Noni

Poet and advocate Noni, who is also a student at the U of O, delivered an ethereal, powerful performance. Usually accustomed to performing slam poetry solo, Noni was accompanied by a guitarist, Iman. Together, they commanded attention effectively wringing the hearts of every listener. Support Noni by following her Instagram.

Carleton Afro Dance Crew AKA CADC

CADC brought heightened energy to the crowd as they performed a well-executed mendeley featuring Afrobeats. You can support CADC by following them or catching one of their performances. The Afro Dance scene is sparse in Ottawa, and many people were riveted to experience the fun and positivity the performance brings.

Overall, the showcase was a memorable experience for all involved. The performers were ecstatic to share their work and the audience was happy to receive it.

The other amazing performances include Fitch Jean, N’nerjie, Sommer Knight, Chloe Bonnet, Miss Mcleod, Christjay, KingH509, Mxzy, Olivia Onuk, Jacqui Du Toit, Kiera Meeks.

The showcase exemplified shocking talent and each of these artists will surely be recognized worldwide for their efforts in sharing their stories.

Author Sydney Grenier