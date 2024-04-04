Voices for Palestine: An evening of music and revolution

Arts

Gather with activists for revolution and music on April 14th

On April 14, the Ottawa arts community will gather at 7 p.m. at The Rainbow Bistro for an evening of good music and, more importantly, fundraising for the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund.

Organized by U of O political science student and Fulcrum News Editor Shailee Shah, the evening will host important and insightful speeches by educators and activists such as Dr. Yipeng Ge, Independent Jewish Voices Ottawa, INSAF uOttawa, and Climate Justice Climatique uO (CJCUO).

The entertainment for the night will include local legends such as Hannah Vig, Out by Lucy, Dart Trees, Karim Reslan, and DJ Jamz.

Karim Reslan, an R&B artist inspired by rock influences who creates emotional music, has a personal connection to the purpose of the concert. The soulful singer told the Fulcrum in an interview, “As an artist who has escaped from war myself, I know what it feels like and sounds like being stuck in between flying bullets and explosions. Hiding in corridors and praying that you survive the night.”

“I express and convert these kinds of experiences into music, the sound of heavy rock tunes on the guitar and the beating of the drums and the vocals that convey a sense of freedom, the freedom of humanity.”

Music lovers in Ottawa may have difficulty making a connection between the ongoing global struggle for the freedom of Palestinians from Israeli occupation and a concert. KarimReslan had an insightful and heartwarming response: love is also a revolution.

“We’re going to be putting our hands up in the air. People in Palestine are forced to put their hands up too. But, instead of putting them up and cheering and laughing they’re putting their hands up and facing guns, weapons of destruction that are silencing their innocence…[At the concert] the audience are going to be facing my guitar, my soothing voice, expressing what we actually wish on those who are forced to put their hands up too.”

You can support KarimReslan by streaming their music and following them on socials.

Other Ottawa creatives who spoke to the Fulcrum regarding their performance at the concert include the spectacular singer-songwriter Hannah Vig and the beloved local band, Out By Lucy.



Vig, a third-year student in English at the U of O, brought a unique perspective as a student and activist. “I think in Ottawa in particular it is crucial that people, young people especially, are aware [about] what’s happening, in the world, and in Gaza, because in the capital we have a bit more proximity to advocate for change. There’s Parliament, the Senate, the House of Commons, all these buildings full of MPs and government officials who are able to see and hear us on the streets calling for a permanent ceasefire.”



While the energy will likely be exciting and positive Vig reminds the audience that “…the part of the night that should be emphasized the most is the speakers, like Dr Yipeng Ge. As an artist with a primarily student audience, I’m glad to be able to just play my music and get people involved.”

Another band with U of O connections is Out By Lucy. Lead vocalist, Harrison Mees is a second-year history student. The band consists of bassist Dom Doyon, lead guitarist Sam Moreland, and drummer Julian Moreland, who all spoke to the Fulcrum in a reflective and sincere manner, perhaps contrary to their adored silly stage personas. It is clearly an important issue for the band.

Julian reflected on why this show will be different from others stating, “You really start to recognize and appreciate the people that keep coming out to see your shows. This event is a really important opportunity for us to ensure our audience shares our values. We’re excited to play our music and help raise as much money as we can.”

Drawing on their experiences as a musician and history student, Mees explained living in Ottawa provides a unique responsibility to the band. “We are in a city where there are many people who are complicit in the ongoing genocide in Palestine [namely politicians]. So, cultural groups, like musicians, have a duty to make our feelings known about this…We’re just stoked that this is being organized and we’re being given this opportunity to bring people towards this cause and raise money.”

Doyon reinforced this statement. “If there’s anywhere to be doing something like this to spread awareness and also do the fundraiser this is probably a good spot to be doing it because it’s the capital.” Moreland agreed about the opportunity to perform for a good cause. “It’s nice to have an event where we know everyone who wants to hear our music is on the same page as us.”

The band explains they will be playing their usual original songs, slightly out of their normal context but with their same upbeat energy.

Harrison expressed thanks to the organizers in a closing statement; “My feeling is that I’m just thankful because we did not organize this show, we were reached out to by people who have volunteered their time and effort to put this together. And so I’m just happy that they have basically given us an opportunity to use our platform for something really great.” The band nodded in agreement, the serious expressions dissolving before leaving the interview and heading into what will be a surely exciting week of rehearsals for the April 14th show.

There is an overwhelming shared feeling that the Voices for Palestine concert is an opportunity to use our privileges, as well as talents and community to create positive change for the people of Palestine.

Purchase your ticket here and rock out. Donate and be loud for a free Palestine.

Author Sydney Grenier