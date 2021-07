Features

The Anishnabe nation and the Idle No More group organized the march to commemorate Indigenous children who died at residential schools across the country. Photo: Hannah Sabourin/Fulcrum

Thousands of protesters marched on Parliament Hill on Thursday to protest Canada Day. The Anishnabe nation and the Idle No More group organized the march to commemorate Indigenous children who died at residential schools across the country.

Here’s a look at some of the highlights from the protest.

Organizers asked protestors to bring noisemakers. Here, a woman bangs a drum and chants: “No Pride in Genocide!”, “Shame on Canada!”, and “Bring them home!”. Photo: Hannah Sabourin/Fulcrum

A woman holds a sign that reads: “No pride in genocide”. Photo: Hannah Sabourin/Fulcrum

Waiting for the protest to start, a group holds a banner that reads: “Every child matters”. Photo: Hannah Sabourin/Fulcrum

Five men in orange shirts hug at the end of the march. Photo: Hannah Sabourin/Fulcrum

A woman stares at the Centennial Flame around which people left children’s shoes and toys — objects that memorialize the Indigenous children who were forced into residential schools. Photo: Hannah Sabourin/Fulcrum

Thousands in orange shirts flooded Wellington Street to protest Canada Day. Orange shirts symbolize the impact residential schools have had on generations of Indigenous peoples in Canada. Photo: Hannah Sabourin/Fulcrum

Dozens of motorcyclists led the march to Parliament Hill. Photo: Hannah Sabourin/Fulcrum