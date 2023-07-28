Karen McCrimmon wins Kanata-Carleton byelection

News

Former MP for Kanata-Carleton wins July 27 Provincial byelection

Liberal party candidate Karen McCrimmon won the seat most recently held by Merrilee Fullerton in a July 27 byelection. McCrimmon, a retired member of the Canadian Armed Forces, had previously served as MP for Kanata-Carleton from 2015 to 2021, representing many of the same constituents at the Federal level.

McCrimmon received 11,066 votes (34 per cent) while the Progressive Conservative candidate Sean Webster got 10,415 votes (32 per cent) and NDP candidate Melissa Coenraad had 9,560 (29 per cent).

In the 2022 provincial election Fullerton (PC) received 44 percent of votes, Coenraad (NDP) received 24 per cent and Shahbaz Syed (Liberal) earned 23 per cent.

The Fulcrum spoke with McCrimmon during the campaign to understand what students could expect of the candidate should she be elected. That interview can be read here.

The Liberals also won the Scarborough-Guildwood byelection, held on the same day for the seat left vacant by Liberal MPP Mitzie Hunter who resigned in May to run in Toronto’s June mayoral race.

Author Bridget Coady Bridget Coady was the Fulcrum's news editor from spring to fall of 2021. Before that, she was the Fulcrum's staff photographer.