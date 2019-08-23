Ottawa LRT to open to the public on Sept. 14

News

The station on campus is behind Vanier Hall. Photo: Parker Townes/Fulcrum

O-Train Confederation Line has 13 stations, including one on U of O campus

Ottawa is nearly “Ready for Rail” after over a year in delays.

Mayor Jim Watson announced Friday that the city’s new light rail transit (LRT) will open to the public on Sept. 14.

The city’s $2.1-billion O-Train Confederation Line includes 13 stations, running from Tunney’s Pasture Station in the west to Blair Station in the east, including a stop at the University of Ottawa campus behind Vanier Hall.

Off campus, passengers will be able to catch the train at a few popular areas across the city, including St. Laurent Shopping Centre and both the Rideau Centre and Parliament Hill, where the train runs underground.



The Confederation Line station at the U of O campus in March. Photo: Parker Townes/Fulcrum

At Bayview Station, the 12.5-kilometre Confederation Line connects with the existing O-Train Trillium Line, which has five stations and runs through Carleton University to South Keys. The Trillium Line is expected to close from May 2020 until Sept. 2022 for an expansion of eight new stations.

The Rideau Transit Group, the compilation of companies who built the project, missed four dates when it was expected to hand the keys over to the city. Construction started in 2013 and the original handover date was set for May 2018.

The symbolic key transfer on Friday follows a 12-day trial run of the system. The RTG is still in the process of fully turning the system over to the city.

The Confederation Line is scheduled to run Monday to Thursday from 5–1 a.m., Friday 5–2 a.m., Saturday 6–2 a.m. and Sundays and holidays 8 a.m.–11 p.m. OC Transpo says during peak hours trains will arrive every five minutes or less and every 15 minutes after midnight.