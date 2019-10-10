Police dump 1,600 drinks, issue 42 alcohol-related charges during Panda Game festivities

News

There was a heavy police presence in Sandy Hill on Saturday morning. Photo: Parker Townes/Fulcrum

Large parties took place across Sandy Hill, Old Ottawa South, and the Glebe

The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) issued 42 charges under the Ontario Liquor Licence Act on Saturday during Panda Game festivities, with no major incidents to report.



Police say they confiscated and poured out more than 1,600 alcoholic beverages in the areas of Sandy Hill, Old Ottawa South, and the Glebe.



This past Saturday, our game plan was public safety for all attending #PandaGame activities. Our results = over 1600 alcohol pour outs, 42 Ontario Liquor Licence Act charges and no major incident to report. — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) October 8, 2019

In a tweet on Tuesday, Rideau-Vanier Councillor Mathieu Fleury was critical of the way the OPS handled the parties in Sandy Hill.

Not sure how pouring of cans/bottles in a tailgate environment is a success, all while illegal party close down Russell avenue. @OttawaBylaw @Ont_AGCO @ASH_ACS @uOttawa — Mathieu Fleury (@MathieuFleury) October 8, 2019

“Not sure how pouring of cans/bottles in a tailgate environment is a success, all while illegal party closes down Russell avenue,” his tweet reads.

The OPS said they do not currently have an estimate of how many students attended parties across the city.

In an email to the Fulcrum, University of Ottawa Students’ Union (UOSU) student life commissioner Jason Seguya said a “rotation of roughly 600-700 students” attended the UOSU pre-Panda Game tailgate in the parking lot of the Sandy Hill Arena.



Mandated by the school after consultations with the City of Ottawa, the UOSU had to organize a tailgate, with the special events permit for the Panda Game on the line.

For security reasons, police refused to release the number of officers it deployed on Saturday morning to Sandy Hill for the Russell Avenue street party and the UOSU’s tailgate party.



However, a heavy police presence was observable on the ground as multiple units were present in the Sandy Hill streets.



The U of O football team won the 51st annual Panda Game on Saturday afternoon, defeating the Carleton Ravens 32-10 at TD Place stadium.

