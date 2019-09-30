Gee-Gees drop important game against potential playoff opponent Guelph

Sports

Guelph’s defence limited the Gee-Gees to only two field goals on Saturday afternoon. Photo: Greg Mason/U of O Sports Services

Gee-Gees offence struggles in the Royal City

The Guelph Gryphons beat the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees football team 33-6 on a rainy Saturday afternoon in Guelph.



Ottawa’s defence played a good first half, keeping the Gees within striking distance, but the offence never found its groove. The men in Grey and Garnet were limited to only two field goals in the second quarter by Guelph’s defence.



Rookie quarterback Ben Maracle struggled against the Gryphons, passing for only 70 yards. He also threw three interceptions.



There is no word from the Gee-Gees on starting quarterback Sawyer Buettner’s health status, meaning Maracle should start next Saturday at TD Place for the 51st Panda Game.



Running-back Jordan Burgher had another good game, rushing for 86 yards on 13 attempts. The Gee-Gees managed to rush for 121 yards in total. Ottawa’s defence was able to limit Guelph’s offence to only 113 rushing yards.



The defence struggled against Guelph’s air game as the Gryphons collected a breezy 286 yards.



With the loss, Ottawa now sits in fifth place of the OUA with a 3-2 record. With three games left, the Gee-Gees will have to go 2-1 to hope to host a playoff game.



The Gees will have their work cut out for them, facing both Carleton University and Western University in the near future.



The Gee-Gees will be back in action next week when they take on the Carleton Ravens in the 51st edition of the Panda Game. The game kicks off at 12.p.m on Saturday. Tickets are sold out for students but there are still limited amounts of tickets left for alumni.

Read More: