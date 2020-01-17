News

Section of Rideau Canal Skateway opening Saturday morning

Photo: Matt Gergyek/The Fulcrum

Stretch of 2.3-kilometres opening between Bank Street and Pretoria Bridge

A 2.3-kilometre section of the Rideau Canal Skateway is set to open Saturday morning at 8 a.m., the National Capital Commission said on Friday afternoon.

The first section of the skateway to open this year will run from Bank Street to the Pretoria Bridge. 

The skateway’s 50th season is launching almost three weeks later than its 49th season, which ran from Dec. 30 to March 10 and included 59 skating days.

More to come.

