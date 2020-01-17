Section of Rideau Canal Skateway opening Saturday morning

News

Stretch of 2.3-kilometres opening between Bank Street and Pretoria Bridge

A 2.3-kilometre section of the Rideau Canal Skateway is set to open Saturday morning at 8 a.m., the National Capital Commission said on Friday afternoon.



Yo, now we know! The green flag is going up TOMORROW, Saturday, Jan 18th at 8am on 2.3km between the Pretoria stairs and the Bank St. stairs!



Time to sharpen your skates, #Ottawa… the countdown is ON for our official opening! ⛸️🎉 #ottnews #IceIceDefinitely pic.twitter.com/AIs46pachj — RideauCanalSkateway (@NCC_Skateway) January 17, 2020

The first section of the skateway to open this year will run from Bank Street to the Pretoria Bridge.



The skateway’s 50th season is launching almost three weeks later than its 49th season, which ran from Dec. 30 to March 10 and included 59 skating days.

