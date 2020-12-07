The Wire: Non-university affiliated group attempts to start white student union chapter at McGill

National

The posters in question depicted three white men with the words “white student union” and a URL to an associated website. Photo: Paul Lowry.

Posters promoting the newest chapter were posted around campus

On Nov. 26, reports of posters for a “white student union” at McGill were published in The Montreal Gazette.

The next day, the Students’ Society of McGill University (SSMU), along with 34 university affiliated organizations, released a statement reaffirming their commitment to racial equity and inclusion.

The posters in question depicted three white men with the words “white student union” and a URL to an associated website.

The organization takes credit for “starting a branch at McGill University” as well as similar campaigns at multiple universities in Toronto as per their website.

The group claims to be “combating anti-white discrimination; fighting anti-white hate speech” at Canadian universities.

As reported by CTV, the group does not seem to have gained much traction at McGill with only 16 students having applied to join. They are also aiming to meet twice a month, including one lecture and one social gathering. Their goal is to eventually hold conferences that include speaker series.

In the statement posted to their website McGill’s, the SSMU condemned “white supremacy, white nationalism and all derivative structures of oppression and marginalization of Black people, Indigenous Peoples, People of Colour, and religious minorities.”

In an email to the Fulcrum, Brooklyn Frizzle, SSMU’s vice president of student life, reiterated the SSMU’s opinions and specifically pointed to a statement by a Montreal Antifacist group on Facebook.

“My colleagues and I, personally, [found it] quite moving,” Frizzle said of the statement.

The Facebook statement called the group responsible for the posters “little more than a minuscule group of racist militants” and reprimanded media outlets who “took the bait and produced articles that even included photos of the poster, which serves to boost the signal.”

The SSMU urged people to “centre BIPOC community members in interacting with racially hateful discourse, to ensure that it is not amplified as it is condemned.”

They also encouraged anyone speaking on the matter to make use of “content warnings, amplify the voices of those directly affected, and educate yourself about their lived experiences.”