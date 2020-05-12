U of O to offer online courses in the fall with some exceptions

News

Faculties will decide if in-person courses are offered in the fall

The University of Ottawa will give international and Canadian students who are unable to attend classes in person for travel reasons the option to attend their courses online for the fall semester.

“Your health and safety are our highest priority.” wrote the U of O in an email sent to students on Monday night. “As a result, we have adapted quickly with a flexible approach towards learning and student life to ensure that you can start or resume your studies no matter what situation we face regarding the pandemic.”

Some courses, however, will not be available online as they require in-class learning such as labs and activities that cannot be done online.

“Therefore, all our courses, with some exceptions, will include a distance-learning option in the fall.” explained the U of O. “Whether you are an international student or a Canadian who cannot come to Ottawa, you will be able to learn from home without having to be physically present on campus.”

In the email, the U of O reiterated its wish that courses be held in person in the fall. The decision to hold in-person classes if the current physical distancing guidelines are lifted will be up to each individual faculty.

“We still hope to welcome students on campus this fall, but this continues to depend on the public health guidelines in place at that time. We are working on innovative approaches to offer students an in-person learning experience should public health guidelines change. Each Faculty will determine whether specific in-person courses can go ahead.”

As of Monday night, no faculty has officially cancelled its in-person courses for the fall semester.

This story will be updated when new information becomes available…