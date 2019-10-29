UOSU announces candidates for fall byelection, gaps persist on BOD

News

At least five seats on the BOD will remain vacant after upcoming vote



The University of Ottawa Students’ Union (UOSU) has announced the candidates running in the upcoming byelection set to take place next week, revealing that gaps will persist on the union’s Board of Directors (BOD) due to a low candidate turnout.



The byelection looks to fill a number of positions, both on the executive committee and the BOD, that remained vacant after the union’s first general election in April.



The equity commissioner position is the only spot up for grabs on the UOSU’s five-seat executive committee. Judy El-Mohtadi, the interim equity commissioner, is the sole candidate running. The board appointed El-Mohtadi in September after the former interim equity commissioner resigned over the summer for undisclosed reasons.



There are nine vacant seats on the UOSU’s Board of Directors: one for the faculty of education, one for the faculty of law (common law section), one for the faculty of health sciences, two for the faculty of arts, two for the faculty of engineering, one for the faculty of science, and one for the faculty of social sciences.



No candidates are running for seats tied to the faculties of education, health sciences, arts, or science, meaning at least five spots on the BOD will still remain vacant after the vote.



Gershon Tsirulnikov and Timothy Gulliver are looking to win the sole available seat for the faculty of social sciences. David Ricardo Menendez Ortiz and Daniel Kuhnreich will face off for the seat for the faculty of law (common law section).



There are two vacant seats on the BOD for students in the faculty of engineering and two candidates: Nicholas Morin and Thomas Scott Fulton.



The nomination period for the byelection closed on Oct. 23. Language testing for candidates took place from Oct. 24-27, with all candidates meetings for executive and BOD candidates held on Oct. 27 as well.



The campaign period kicked off Monday and will close on Nov. 4. The results of the byelection are expected to be announced on Nov. 8 at 9 p.m., with voting starting Nov. 6.



The fall General Assembly is set for Nov. 7 at 6 p.m. The BOD will meet next on Nov. 24, location and time pending.

