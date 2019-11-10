UOSU announces results of fall byelections

News

The results of the University of Ottawa Students’ Union’s (UOSU) 2019 fall byelections were revealed Friday evening, which saw a number of vacant positions filled on both the union’s executive committee and their Board of Directors (BOD).



The equity commissioner position, which was the only spot left to be filled on the UOSU’s five-seat executive committee, has been occupied by Judy El-Mohtadi.



El-Mohtadi, who had served as the union’s interim equity commissioner since September, was the sole candidate running for the position. She received a total of 1,449 yesses in comparison to 279 noes.



Four empty seats on the BOD were filled, meaning five seats on the board still remain vacant.



Timothy Gulliver won the seat for the faculty of social sciences. He received a total of 408 votes, while his sole opponent, Gershon Tsirulnikov, received 192.



Daniel Kuhnreich edged out a narrow victory over David Ricardo Menendez Ortiz for the seat for the faculty of law (common law section). Kuhnreich received 69 votes, while Ortiz finished with 63 votes.



The two vacant seats for the faculty of engineering were filled by the election’s sole candidates, Nicholas Morin and Thomas Scott Fulton. Morin garnered 104 yeses and 23 noes, while Fulton received 64 yeses and nine noes.



The five remaining vacant seats on the BOD are as follows: one for the faculty of education, one for the faculty of health sciences, one for the faculty of science and two for the faculty of arts. None of these seats received any candidates.



The election campaign began on Oct. 28 and closed on Nov. 4. Voting commenced on Nov. 6.



The UOSU held their first fall General Assembly on Thursday, while their next BOD meeting is scheduled for Nov. 24, location and time to be announced.



— With files from Matt Gergyek

