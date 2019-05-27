Vehicle drives into Nelson Street home, no injuries reported

News

The crash happened just after 10 a.m. Photo: Ottawa Fire Services.

A large vehicle drove into a home on Nelson Street in Sandy Hill just after 10 a.m. this morning but no one was injured, Ottawa Fire Services said on Twitter.

Photos from the scene show a garbage truck beside the home, where a wall appears to be torn off. Firefighters said everyone was safely evacuated from the building at 10:45 a.m. while they worked with Enbridge gas and Ottawa Hydro to secure the scene. A Specialized Technical Rescue crew was on route to stabilize the building, they added.

UPDATE: Nelson St. – building confirmed clear / all persons evacuated at 10:45 a.m. Firefighters working with Hydro & Enbridge. Specialized Technical Rescue crew enroute to stabilize building. No injuries reported. Road closures remain in effect #ottnews #otttraffic pic.twitter.com/54SjdslSRQ — Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) May 27, 2019

Nelson Street is closed between Somerset and Templeton streets while OC Transpo Route 16 is on a detour in both directions.

The Somerset East/King Edward and Somerset East/Sweetland stops are out of use on Route 16 Main, with transit users asked to catch the bus at Somerset East/Chapel, OC Transpo said. The Somerset East/King Edward stop is not in use on Route 16 Britannia, with riders asked to get the bus at Somerset East/Sweetland.