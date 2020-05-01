Work on 10 maintenance projects set to resume at the U of O next week

News

Work will resume next week on 10 projects given that the contractors can respect government safety requirements

Work on 10 maintenance projects at the University of Ottawa is set to resume next week. This follows Friday’s announcement from the Government of Ontario that essential construction and maintenance projects on the province’s post-secondary campuses will be permitted to resume their activities starting Monday.

“We have 10 projects being considered as essential that are set to resume on Monday, provided the general contractors assigned to them can be mobilized this quickly and able to meet all the safety requirements,” wrote Isabelle Mailloux-Pulkinghorn, the university’s media relations manager in an email to the Fulcrum.

It is still unclear which projects will resume on campus on Monday but Mailloux-Pulkinghorn assures that these projects are essential for the university operations and the student population.

“The University has already all required permits. These projects are essential to ensure proper maintenance of our facilities, to keep us operational, or to protect residents still on campus,” wrote Mailloux-Pulkinghorn.

“We are allowing certain businesses to reopen under strict guidelines because we are confident they can operate safely and adapt to the current environment,” said Premier Ford at his daily press briefing at Queen’s Park on Friday afternoon. “While further reductions in the spread are needed before we can begin reopening the province, we have the right framework and the right workplace guidelines in place to do so gradually and safely.”



This announcement from the provincial government is in line with the first phase of its three-phase plan to re-open the province. Over the last five days, daily recovered cases of COVID-19 in Ontario have surpassed daily new cases as the province continues its ongoing battle with the virus.

