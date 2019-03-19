FulcFit Food Series: Vegetarian stew

Getting protein into your vegetarian diet
The most popular query vegetarians hear on a regular basis is how they get enough protein throughout the day.
With this surprisingly easy recipe, it will be a breeze for you to get your daily dose, as one serving of the stew has 21 grams of protein. Here’s how it goes.
Ingredients
- Two tablespoons of olive oil in a pot
- Two tomatoes, diced
- One large potato, diced
- One cup of dry lentils (not red), rinsed
- ½ cup of barley
- Four cups of vegetable broth plus one cup of water
- One teaspoon of salt
- ½ teaspoon of garlic powder
- ½ Jamaican all-spice
- Salt and pepper to taste
- One package of veggie ground round beef
- Optional: basil for garnish
- Serves four
Instructions
For the Main Stew:
- Heat olive oil in a heavy-bottomed pot over medium heat. Add the tomatoes and sauté for about 10 minutes at medium high heat.
- Add lentils, barley, potatoes, vegetable broth, water, one teaspoon of salt, ½ teaspoon of garlic powder, ½ teaspoon of Jamaican all-spice. Let the soup reach a boil, then reduce heat to low-medium and cover for about 35 minutes, or until lentils and potatoes are softened.
- Remove from heat and stir through the pot. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Garnish with basil (optional).
For the veggie ground beef:
- Put one tablespoon of olive oil on a pan.
- Crumble up the veggie ground beef and put it on the pan on medium-high.
- Stir and cook for five minutes. Be careful, any more and you might burn it (I did).
And assuming you don’t burn it, serve and get that sweet, sweet protein!