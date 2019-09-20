FulcFit food series: hunger crusher smoothie

Smoothie great for first years looking for a pre-class sugar rush
The University of Ottawa’s cafeteria always offers a decent variety of food, but your choices are limited if you want to make yourself a snack in a pinch that’s not already assembled at the buffet.
Luckily, they usually have all of the necessary ingredients to make one of my favourite snacks: the hunger crusher smoothie. The mix of dairy and peanut butter is one of my go-to flavour combinations, so I often make one of these smoothies for dessert. Assembly is effortless and it’s filling enough to get you through a few hours of classes.
Ingredients:
-Two spoonfuls of peanut butter
-Half a cup of blueberries
-A banana
-Half a spoonful of oats
-About 125ml of milk
(Adjust all amounts of ingredients based on availability and taste.)
Directions:
- Put the peanut butter, oats and blueberries in a cup
- Break up the banana into smaller pieces and put as much as you want into the cup
- Fill the rest of the cup with milk. (This will allow the smoothie to be smooth enough to drink)
- Crush manually or blend
Serves one. Enjoy!